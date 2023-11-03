J&K | 85 Model Villages, Vital Infrastructure Being Developed In Tribal Areas

Secretary TAD reviews progress of projects

RAJOURI, Nov 3: Secretary, Tribal Affairs and CEO Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with Dy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal reviews the progress on various developmental projects for tribal welfare and emphasised on roadmap for implementation of new schemes and projects on tribal villages.

Director, Tribal Affairs, Mushir Ahmed Mirza, Director TRI, Mukhtar Ahmed, Joint Director Planning, Shama un Ahmed, Dy Director Dr Abdul Khabir, Addl DC , Superintending Engineer PWD, ExEns of PWD, JPDCL, Ground Water Div, DFO, DSHO, CEO and other district and sectoral officers briefed about progress under various schemes.

Secretary highlighted that UT government led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has initiated special measures for empowerment, welfare and development of tribal population which is reflected in statutory and fiscal policies introduced over last three years especially in infrastructure, migration, forest rights and education sectors.

Dr Shahid emphasised on outcome based planning for community development through vital infrastructure creation in education, connectivity and essential services sectors. He asked the departments for concerted efforts to develop 85 villages with substantial tribal population for which funding has been made by both Central and UT Governments and 32 villages have released funds as well. He asked the officers for effective measures to revamp education infrastructure for which department has already provided funds.

Dy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal briefed about initiatives in various sectors including construction of hostels, transit accommodation at Kandi and Thanamandi, EMRS at Gurdan Bala and Kandi, model village development and animal/ sheep husbandry sectors. He shared the roadmap adopted by the district administration this year for substantial improvements in developmental facilities and infrastructure in education sector.

Pertinently the tribal affairs department has sanctioned 4 new hostels with cumulative project cost of Rs 18 Cr being constructed at Sunderbani, Nowshera, Budhal (New) and Khwas, besides restart of hostel at Koteranka foreclosed earlier. Two transit accommodations are coming up at Kesri Hill and Thanamandi for migratory population at a cost of Rs 7 Cr.

Departments in the district administration were asked for ensuring planning convergence in development of amenities in each of the 85 approved villages for community assets and empowerment through education. An outlay of Rs 32 Cr has been approved for development of these 85 villages on modern lines.

The meeting was briefed that under CapEx plan of tribal affairs departments more than 30 villages are being provided potable drinking water facilities during current year, road and infrastructure in 37 villages, establishment of dairy and sheep units, smart classrooms, community halls and other infrastructure projects for community benefit.

Secretary also emphasised on formulation of Tribal Sub Plan by all the departments out of their budget as per Government of India guidelines and underscored the importance role of Panchayati Raj Institutions for earmarking funds proportionate to tribal population on plan formulation which is a pre-requisite for release of additional grants.