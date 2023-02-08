J&K | 5 Members Of Up Family Die Due To ‘Suffocation’ In Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: At least five members of a non local family including three children died due to suspected suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the incident said five persons hailing from Bijnore Uttar Pradesh who were doing Barbar work died due to suffocation caused by suspected gas leakage at their rented room at Kralpora.

Reports said that family of one Majid Ansari, resident of Bijnore, putting up at a rented accommodation found unconscious. A local doctor who checked, declared all of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Majid Ansari (35) wife Sohana Khatoon (30), and their children Faizan Ansari (4), Abu Zar (3) and an infant.

Police have reached the spot to ascertain the actual cause of the death.