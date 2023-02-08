J&K | Protest Held Against Eviction Drive Near Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: The JK All Alliance Democratic Party held a demonstration here on Wednesday against an eviction drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to retrieve state land from encroachers.

Led by Rakib Ahmad, the protesters assembled near the Pratap Park on Residency Road, raising slogans against the Union Territory administration.

Terming the eviction drive “anti-people” and “anti-poor”, the protesters demanded that it be stopped immediately.

They tried to march towards the Lal Chowk but were stopped by police.