JioMart to start celebrations of India sale from 8th October

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: Ahead of the forthcoming season of festivals, JioMart has announced its annual festive sale ‘JioUtsav, Celebrations of India,’ which will be started from October 8, 2023.

During the sale, JioMart customers can now avail discounts from 50% to up to 80% across categories.

JioMart is offering a wide range of selection across categories spanning from electronics, home & kitchen, fashion & lifestyle, beauty, FMCG, grocery and consumer durables, with hourly flash deals and extra festive discounts.

Customers can avail up to 80% off on Smartphones and accessories along with up to 70% off and some amazing deals on Home Appliances, Smart TVs, Soundbars, and more.

During the festive season, JioMart additionally offers free installation within 48 hours, no cost EMIs up to 12 months and free delivery too! Consumers can also enjoy exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on Smartphones.