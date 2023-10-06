Told observers to ensure polls are violence-free: CEC Kumar

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Ahead of announcing the schedule for assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission on Friday held a meeting of observers with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking them to ensure that the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly.

The day-long meeting of EC’s police, general and expenditure observers was aimed at streamlining strategy to ensure that the model code is implemented effectively and money and muscle power does not disturb the level playing field.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in November-December.

Kumar told PTI Video that the observers were “directed to ensure that the polls are violence-free and the menace of money power is controlled thoroughly”.

The commission has so far taken stock of poll preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It concluded its visit to Telangana on Thursday. The poll panel is likely to announce the election dates in the five states in the next few days. (PTI)