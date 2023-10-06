Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council celebrates its 59th Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: The 59th Foundation Day of Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) was celebrated here today. The event was presided by Romesh Khajuria, Chairman, WWEPC and graced by the presence of prominent industrialists from the region.

WWEPC was founded by its founder, Chairman R. K. Birla. Over the past five decades, WWEPC has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s woollen sector. WWEPC has worked relentlessly to promote, support, and facilitate the production, manufacturing, and export of high-quality woollen products.

Addressing to the attendants during the function, Romesh Khajuria, Chairman, WWEPC stated that Indian woollen industry has come a long way since the inception of WWEPC. The industry has grown manifold in terms of size, scale, and sophistication. This impressive growth has been possible due to the concerted efforts of the WWEPC and its members. The Council has played a key role in providing support to the industry in areas such as market research, export promotion, and skill development.

Khajuria further stated that in fiscal year 2022-23, the export of wool and wool-blended products (excluding woollen carpets and floor coverings) reached a staggering US$ 639.12 million, a notable surge from US$ 561.78 million in FY 2021-22, marking a remarkable 14% growth.

India now proudly exports woollen products to more than 150 countries, showcasing the industry’s commitment to globalization and excellence.

The Foundation Day celebration was graced by the presence of Sumir Dhir, Vice Chairman.

Other prominent industrialists present from the Industry were Harmeet Bhalla, Sandeep Thapar, Harish Dua, Kawaljit Singh, Shivnater Verma, Rajesh Gupta and Bablesh Kumar.