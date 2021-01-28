JeM militant arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 28: Police today arrested an active militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Putshay area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district and recovered ammunition from his possession.

Addressing a press conference In Bandipora, Senior Superintendent of Bandipora Police (SSP), Bandipora Rahul Malik said that based on a specific input regarding movement of a militant towards Bandipora was observed following which a joint naka was established by security forces at Putshay.

He said during checking, a militant identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan son of Fayaz Ahmad Khan, 24, a resident of Panzigam Bandipora, who was missing from 12 days and had joined Jaish outfit was apprehended.

The SSP said incriminating material along with a pistol, five live grenades and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.

He also said based on specific inputs, he had moved towards Sopore on 26th January. After joint cordon that day, the militant had managed to escape.

The militant, according to the SSP, was influenced by his militant friend Umar Shaban, who was killed in Sopore.

Malik said, from one year he was being misguided and was counselled too but he was determined and took the extreme path. “A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated”, he added.