PoJK DPs protest, project their demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir held protest demonstration near Press Club here today.

A large number of displaced persons led by PoJK DPs’ Front president, Capt (Retd) Yudhvir Singh Chib assembled at Press Club of Jammu near main Tawi bridge and started protest demonstration. Taking national flag in hands, besides placards projecting demands they were shouting loud slogans.

Click here to watch video

Capt Chib later addressed the gathering and also highlighted the issues of the displaced persons. He alleged that DPs are facing harassment at the hands of some officials connected with PM package amount distribution. He said the top officers must intervene into the matter.

The DPs’ leader further demanded that all the displaced persons be issued Identity Cards; Landless non-camp families of the DPs be given compensation at the prevailing rates of the Agriculture lands and land allotted on compensation of DPs of 1947, 1965 and 1971 vide LB-4 and LB-7 should be considered.

He further demanded that Development Board should be constituted for the welfare of DP families of 1947, 65, 71; Joint Parliamentary Committee Report should be implemented, 24 Assembly seats be provided to the DPs, cash compensation/ package on the pattern of KPs be given to the DPs of 1947, 65 and 71 and the files of non camp DPs pending in the offices of DCs at Jammu, Kathua and Samba be completed without any more delay.

Prominent among others present in the protest included Jai Pal Sharma, R P Sethi, Kulbir Singh, Capt Behari Singh, Kuldeep Singh Chib, Sakandya Devi and Sukhjinder Singh.