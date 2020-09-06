JDA withdraws NIT for car parking, commercial complex on temple land

Communiqués reveal non-verification of title, blame-game begins

*Dr Jitendra intervenes to resolve controversy

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Sept 6: After being exposed for making attempts to ‘usurp’ prime land of oldest temple of Jammu, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has finally withdrawn the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for construction of multilevel car parking and commercial complex. However, blame game has begun between the concerned agencies of the Government as proper verification of the land title was not conducted before formulating Rs 35 crore worth project.

The latest developments have also put question mark on the performance of all those who had conceived and formulated the project without application of mind and taking on board all the stakeholders.

In the edition dated September 3, 2020, EXCELSIOR had exclusively highlighted that Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Development Authority were hell bent to ‘usurp’ prime land of Panjvaktra Mahadev Temple, one of the oldest places of worship, by constructing a multilevel car parking and commercial complex without having any legal right. This revelation led to strong protests from different political and social organizations.

Even Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh took serious note of the development and spoke to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He stressed that there should be no controversy over the avoidable issues and matter be resolved promptly to respect the sentiments of the people.

The Union Minister also conveyed to the Lieutenant Governor that multilevel car parking and commercial complex can be constructed at some other place and for that suitable land shall be identified by the concerned Government agencies.

Thereafter, administration was directed to seek necessary information from the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Development Authority on the project so that corrective measures could be taken promptly.

Accordingly, Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation Avny Lavasa sent a communication to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department mentioning that Corporation is in no way involved in the project.

“JMC has neither staked any claim to this land nor involved in any parking project that is to be made on this land. The controversy may be put to rest by getting the matter clarified from the Jammu Development Authority or any other department/organization that may be involved in the proposed project”, read the communication of JMC Commissioner.

Within few hours, Vice-Chairperson of Jammu Development Authority, Babila Rakwal wrote to Suresh Sharma, Retd Sessions Judge and Caretaker of Panjvaktra Mahadev Temple mentioning that JMC Commissioner has clarified that the parcel of land on which the proposed project will come up is not owned by the Corporation.

“The mention of the JMC as the owner of the land in the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the project was an inadvertent error and is regretted. The said NIT has been withdrawn”, VC JDA has mentioned in the letter, adding “the said parking was being developed earlier under the Smart City Mission by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu”.

In the communication, she has revealed that Divisional Commissioner Jammu has been requested to verify the title of land expeditiously and any development by the Government, for public good, will only be undertaken thereafter after following due process.

How the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) can claim in the Notice Inviting Tender dated June 18, 2020 that bids are invited on behalf of Jammu Municipal Corporation for the project without being conveyed the same officially by the administration? sources wondered.

“The NHIDCL might have been officially conveyed that JMC is the absolute owner of the plot of land measuring 3285 square metres situated at the temple before floating of the NIT”, they said, adding “moreover, how JDA can now claim that name of JMC was mentioned inadvertently especially when it was supposed to go through the Notice Inviting Tender before its floating”.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the documents of NHIDCL it has been explicitly mentioned that it is the endeavour of Jammu Development Authority to develop multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Panjvaktra Mahadev Temple.

“No doubt the controversy is over with the withdrawal of NIT but the Government of J&K UT should ascertain how Rs 35 crore project was formulated without verification of land title”, sources stressed.