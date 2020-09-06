DC inaugurates T20 cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo in presence of District Youth Services and Sports Officer today inaugurated T20 cricket tournament at Kungamdora Pattan with strict adherence of related SOPs and guidelines.

DC said that the sports has a positive and constructive role in our social and psychological development besides such events enabling youth to engage in positive pursuits. “There is a need to provide appropriate platforms to youth, so that their potential is channelized in a right way,” he said.

While reiterating the administration’s commitment towards development of sports and requisite infrastructure, DC further said that various initiatives are being taken in this regard. He also urged the youth to participate in sports activities with more zeal and vigour.

The inaugural match was played between Royal Cricket Club and Kungamdora Cricket Club.

Meanwhile, DC distributed various sports items among the teams.