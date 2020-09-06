Fit India Freedom Run organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Department of Physical Education, Government Higher Secondary School Sopore organised ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2020’ for students, teachers and lecturers.

The event was organised under the chairmanship of Abdul Rashid Dar, Principal of the Higher Secondary School. The Fit India Freedom Run was flagged off by District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO), Shafiq Ahmad Pir in which more than 100 participants participated.

Refreshment, certificates and prizes were distributed among the participants after the event by DYSSO. The motto of the event was to encourage fitness, freedom from obesity, laziness and other life style diseases.

Principal thanked DYSSO Baramulla, BMO and SSP Sopore for making the event successful.