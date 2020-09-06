6-month baby, woman among 7 more die of Corona in Jammu; 696 new cases

SSP SSG, Tehsildar, Apni Party leader, 2 Managers +ve

*2 cops of Sarwal PP, 5 docs, 16 from GMC Doda positive



Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 6: A six-month-old baby, one woman and physically challenged youth were among seven persons who died of Coronavirus in Jammu region today where 696 more persons, 451 of them in Jammu district, were infected by pathogen including an SSP posted in Special Security Group (SSG), Tehsildar Mandi, six doctors-three from Jammu, two of GMC Rajouri and one of Samba, a senior leader of Apni Party, his wife and driver, two police personnel from Sarwal Police Post, one Manager each from SBI and J&K Bank besides nine employees, 16 persons from GMC Doda—10 staffers and six-patients, five members of a family from Patoli, three of family from Chinore, two Traffic Police personnel and several shopkeepers while 87 persons were discharged from the hospitals after testing negative.

However, targeted Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) was not done today by the Health Department in Jammu district in view of Sunday.

A six-month-old baby hailing from Barnai in Jammu district, who was physically challenged and had tested positive for COVID-19 during treatment, died in SMGS hospital today. This is the youngest COVID death in Jammu region, the doctors said.

A 74-year-old man from Jagati Migrant Colony in Nagrota, who was co-morbid and Corona positive died in the Super Specialty Hospital.

A 78-year-old man from Shakti Nagar Jammu, who was suffering from bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia and respiratory distress besides being Corona positive died in the GMC Jammu this morning where he was admitted since September 2, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, adding that a 73-year-old woman from Gujjar Nagar Jammu who was co-morbid and was admitted in the GMC since September 4 also died early today. She too was positive for the virus.

A 35-year-old unidentified deaf and dumb and physically challenged man who was shifted to the GMC Jammu on the instructions of Tehsildar Ramgarh in Samba district on August 16 died in the GMC Jammu late last night. He was COVID positive.

A middle-aged man from Ramkot in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district, who was posted as Accountant in Civil Secretariat, died in Dayanand Medical College (DMC) at Ludhiana where he was under treatment and had tested positive for COVID-19. However, his body was swapped by the hospital administration during packing as per COVID protocol with a woman. Hospital authorities realized their mistake when attendants of woman saw the body.

Authorities rang up family members of the Billawar man when they had reached Lakhanpur about exchange of the bodies. The family again went to Ludhiana, took the body and brought it to Ramkot where it was buried as per the COVID protocol, DC Kathua OP Bhagat said.

A 70-year-old woman from Janglote Kathua who was suffering from various ailments and was positive for Coronavirus died in the GMC Jammu.

With seven deaths today, Jammu region’s Corona toll has risen to 99 including 64 in Jammu district, nine Kathua, six Rajouri, five each Doda and Poonch, four each Udhampur and Samba and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

Jammu district reported 451 cases for COVID-19 today.

An SSP posted in the SSG, who hailed from Bhatindi, has tested Corona positive. Apni Party leader Vikram Malhotra, his wife and driver tested positive for the virus today. Two police personnel including Munshi and Selection Grade Constable were infected in Sarwal Police Post. Three doctors have also tested positive.

Five members of a family from Patoli, three of family from Chinore, father-daughter each from Ambphalla and Gandhi Nagar and two members of family from New Plot also tested positive in Jammu district today.

After Jammu, Poonch district was second with 54 fresh cases, highest in the district so far.

Tehsildar Mandi was among the positives in Poonch district. Besides, State Bank of India (SBI) Manager Mendhar branch and two employees, two staffers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Mandi, one Health Department official and five shopkeepers also tested positive in Mandi where aggressive testing through RAT was done today, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Of 54 positive cases, 16 belonged to Haveli, 35 Mandi and three Mendhar.

Two doctors-one each from Jawahar Nagar and Parori were among the positives in Rajouri district, SSP Chandan Kohli said. Other positives cases of the district include four from Sunderbani, three Kandi, two Ward No. 9 Rajouri and one each from Jawahar Nagar, Koteranka and Kalal, SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said.

Of 36 Corona positive cases in Doda district, 16 were reported from the GMC Doda including 10 staff members and six patients. Yesterday, 29 employees of CMO Doda had tested positive for the virus.

Other positives from Doda include three employees of J&K Bank Main Branch Doda, two employees of J&K Bank from Thathri including the Branch Manager and two Traffic police personnel deployed in Gandoh and Bhaderwah.

Twenty eight new Corona cases were today reported in Samba district. They include 14 Army, BSF, CRPF, police and Defence Accounts personnel, a woman Medical Officer, an RTO Office Narwal employee and an official of Jammu and Kashmir Bank Hariya Chak, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said.

Thirty one new Corona cases were today reported from Kathua district including 18 who were subjected to random testing through RAT. Other positive cases include eight travelers and five contacts of COVID patients.

Udhampur district today reported 20 new cases, 12 of them in random testing through RAT besides three travelers. A pregnant woman and one Health worker were among the positive cases in Udhampur.

Two Railway workers of Navyug Company from Tethar Banihal, two persons from Trigam Ukheral and one from Banihal with travel history of New Delhi were among the positive cases in Ramban, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said.

Meanwhile, 87 Corona patients were today discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region after testing negative for the virus, the maximum being 40 in Jammu district, 22 Rajouri, 11 Udhampur, seven Doda, three each Kathua and Ramban and one in Reasi district.

Jammu region now has 11,818 Corona cases including 4549 active positive as 7171 patients have been treated and discharged while there have been 99 casualties.

The Principal Indira Gandhi Government Dental College Jammu today ordered closure of Planning Section, Oral Surgery, Pedodontics, Oral Medicine and Radiology and Conservative Dentistry Departments till further orders after Corona positive cases were reported there.

Meanwhile, 40 new Corona cases were today reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh, 15 of them in Leh and 25 Kargil, which took the UT’s Corona tally to 3036 and active cases to 850 as 2151 patients have been treated and discharged while there have been 35 casualties.