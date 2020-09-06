LG J&K discusses security, political, developmental agenda with Shah

Nitishwar appointed PS to Sinha

Mehta given NOC for deputation to Centre



Neeraj Rohmetra

Jammu, Sept 6: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held detailed deliberations with the newly appointed LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on wide range of subjects confronting the Union Territory including the security scenario, developmental issues and some administrative issues.

Reliable sources told EXCELSIOR, “both emphasised on need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to curb militancy in the Union Territory and also took note of repeated attempts being made from across the border to push infiltrators. The meeting also discussed the border situation with particular reference to rising instances of ceasefire violations along LoC in both Jammu and Kashmir regions”.

The meeting, which was first of Sinha with the Union Home Minister after taking over as Lieutenant Governor on August 7 also focused on steps required to push the developmental agenda at a faster pace in all regions of the Union Territory while ensuring transparency and accountability in the administration. “While appreciating the COVID management in the UT, the Union Home Minister has asked the LG to take some concrete steps to check the spread of pandemic even as the administration should focus on more people-friendly initiatives like Back to Village (B2V)”.

Issues related to issuance of Domicile certificates besides land rules in J&K also figured in the meeting, according to sources’.

Sources further elaborated, “the Centre also authorised Sinha to take appropriate decision to initiate steps to put an end to the political impasse in the UT and resume political dialogue at the earliest possible. The continuous political stalemate is a matter of worry for the Centre and efforts should be made to break this deadlock”.

Hours after meeting the Home Minister, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar – Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 1996 batch to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year. He has been appointed as Principal Secretary to LG.

Sources while confirming the deputation of Nitishwar said, “the LG had sent requisition for one of the three IAS officials, which include Sudhanshu Panday (1987 batch officer of J&K cadre), Nitishwar Kumar (1996 batch) and another official, who is currently serving in Union Home Ministry”.

“However, the choice finally fell on Nitishwar Kumar as he had also served as Private Secretary (2014 -2018) to Manoj Sinha during his tenure as State Minister of Railways in the first tenure of Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre”, sources remarked. Thereafter, he had served as Joint Secretary in the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India and was before his deputation working as Member Secretary National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), Department of School Education & Literacy in New Delhi.

Sources further commented, “rules were relaxed by the Centre for deputation of Nitishwar Kumar as he hadn’t yet completed the nine year stint with the Government of India, which is mandatory before proceeding for any deputation”.

“Nitishwar replaced Bipul Pathak, IAS officer of 1992-batch, who had taken over as the Principal Secretary after appointment of GC Murmu as first LG of the newly constituted Union Territory in October last year. Pathak has been posted as Principal Secretary Information Technology Department. He will continue to hold the charge of Principal Secretary Science & Technology, CEO JaKeGA and JAKEDA till further orders.

In a related development, the Union Territory administration has also given its clearance for deputation of Financial Commissioner, Arun Kumar Mehta (1987 batch) to the Centre and he is likely to proceed for his Central deputation within a fortnight. “Mehta is likely to get an important assignment in the Centre”, sources added.

In April, this year the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) had given clearance to the proposal for empanelment of 1987-batch IAS officer Sudhanshu Panday and 1988-batch officer Arun Kumar Mehta as Secretaries in the Central Government.

“The Centre has also cleared the repatriation of some IAS officials of the AGMUT cadre to be posted in the Jammu and Kashmir as the Union Territory is reeling under shortage of officer”, sources pointed out.