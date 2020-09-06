Tawi Trekkers return from Kailash Kund

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: A seven member group of Tawi Trekkers J&K returned here after a successful trekking journey from Kailash Kund.

The team led by Sonam Sidharth started trekking from Dudu in a light drizzle which sometimes turned into heavy downpour, forcing the trekkers to take shelter under deodar trees many a times. Against the target of 18 kilometres trek to Seoj meadow, the trekkers could trek only 14 kilometres for the first day and had to halt below Hathi Matha for a night stay.

On next day, the group comprising Abhiudit Koushal, Pranav Bandral, Sanjay, Sourav Deep Singh, Abhimanyu Sherpa, Sonam Sidharth and Manik Slathia left for Seoj meadow. The camp was established at the end of the Seoj meadow, at the base of the ridge leading to Kailash Kund.

The trekkers said that they relished pure snow white butter and pure milk offered by the nomadic hosts during the trip and also worshiped the serpent God at Kailash Kund.