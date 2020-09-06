NDA exam held safely in J&K with proper COVID precautions

*Examinees express satisfaction over arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The examination for National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy was held today across Jammu and Kashmir with proper precautions taken by the authorities keeping in view the spread of COVID -19 pandemic.

In exam centers of Jammu city, the authorities had made proper arrangements for maintaining social distancing for the examinees and examiners. In all centres, examinees were being aware of maintaining social distancing through announcements or circulars pasted on gates and walls of the examination centers. Circles were also marked at several centres for maintaining social distance.

The examinees also underwent thermal scanning and made to wear masks before entering the examination halls. Only one student was allowed in one bench. The authorities of the examination centers had sanitized the whole premises as well as examination halls.

The candidates were seen standing in queues at proper distance outside the entrance gates of the examination centers for thermal screening. All were wearing proper face masks and most of them were carrying their own hand sanitizers.

According to the reports, in GGM Science College Jammu, 452 out of 960 candidates appeared in the exam, in SPMR Commerce College there was 44.4 % attendance as out of 576 students only 256 appeared in the exam. In MAM College, 542 students out of total 1152 were in attendance while in Government College for Women Parade, around 640 students out of 960 appeared in the exam. In GCW Gandhi Nagar, out of 1000, around 596 candidates were in attendance.

The examination held in two sittings. The first sitting saw the paper of Numerical Ability from 10 am to 12.30 pm while in second sitting from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, the examinees took the paper of General Ability and English.

Interacting with Excelsior outside GGM Science College, an examinee from Talab Tillo said that there were good arrangements made by the College authorities for smooth conduct of the exam amid COVID-19 pandemic. Thermal screening of every candidate was done before entering into the center and social distance amid examinees was also taken care of.

“College authorities had taken all precautions and the examinees were also made to take all precautions. Everybody was wearing face masks and carrying their own sanitizers and water bottles and those who forgot to carry sanitizers with them were provided sanitizers in the center to sanitize their hands,” said a candidate while coming out of the SPMR Commerce College after appearing in the exam.

Another examinee at GGM Science College said that there was no laxity on the part of the College authorities and proper arrangements were made and all COVID-19 precautions were taken for safe conduct of the exam. He said that sitting arrangements were made keeping in view the pandemic.

Talking to excelsior, Dr Ravinder Tickoo, Principal, GGM Science College said that 47 percent students were in attendance in their center. He said this time there was a drop of 8-10% of candidates as even in normal conditions, attendance remains around 55-60 %.

He said that they had taken all measures for the safe conduct of the exam amid pandemic. “All examination halls were properly sanitized. Each and every examinee was allowed to enter the center after proper thermal screening and circulars were pasted on the entrance gates directing the examinees to wear face masks and maintaining proper social distancing,” he added.

In Kashmir, 485 candidates from different parts of the Valley appeared in the examinations in two centers — Amar Singh College and SP Higher Secondary School in Srinagar. The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited both the centres to take stock of arrangements and smooth conduct of examinations.

As one of its biggest examinations conducted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the examination was conducted in compliance with all UPSC guidelines and with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. As mandatory, the authorities ensured that both staff and candidates followed all related SoPs in letter and spirit during the examination.

The divisional administration of Kashmir had made fool-proof arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of examination. The arrangements included seating facility at good distance, fumigation and sanitization of examination centres, deployment of magistrates at both centres, security and other related arrangements.

Besides, two special examination trains were run between Banihal and Baramulla to ensure hassle-free to and fro transportation to the candidates appeared in the examination in Srinagar during morning as well as evening shifts.