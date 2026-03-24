JDA proposes major tourism project on 95-Kanal land at Jagti

Initiative part of broader effort to tap Jammu’s tourism potential

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Mar 24: The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has proposed to develop a major tourism-centric project on a 95-Kanal (11.64 Acres) land parcel at Jagti in the Nagrota area, official sources said.

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Planned near the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus, the project will be undertaken through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, based on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.

As per the proposal, the site will be developed into an integrated tourism hub with facilities such as a holiday resort, entertainment zones, and high street retail outlets.

The project is expected to offer a mix of leisure, recreation and commercial activities, making it an attractive destination for both tourists and local residents.

Official sources said the initiative is part of a broader effort to tap the growing tourism potential of Jammu and to create planned infrastructure in emerging areas.

They said the Jagti-Nagrota belt, which has witnessed steady development in recent years, has been identified as a suitable location for such a project due to its connectivity and expanding urban landscape.

Sources further said that the development plan focuses on utilizing the available JDA and State land in a structured manner while maintaining balance with the surrounding environment.

They said care will be taken to ensure that the project aligns with the natural contours of the site and does not disturb the overall landscape.

Further, the proposed tourism hub will also emphasize maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene standards.

“Clean and well-maintained surroundings are essential for creating a positive visitor experience and will be an integral part of the project planning and execution,” official sources said.

They said the inclusion of entertainment and retail components in the project is expected to generate steady footfall and create a vibrant atmosphere at the site.

Further, the high street retail outlets are likely to provide space for commercial activity, while the entertainment zones and resort facilities will cater to recreational needs.

A JDA official said the project will not only enhance tourism but also contribute to the local economy by generating employment opportunities and supporting allied sectors such as hospitality, transport and small businesses.

“Increased tourist activity is also expected to create demand for services in the surrounding areas, leading to overall economic growth,” he said.

The project is also expected to improve infrastructure in the Nagrota area, making it a more prominent destination on the tourism map of Jammu, he said.

“With better facilities and planned development, the region could see increased visitor interest in the coming years,” the JDA official said.