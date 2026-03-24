It is our resolve to transform ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign into people’s movement: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: On World Tuberculosis Day, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the Gealth Department, district administrations and citizens to ramp up testing, help in identifying TB-sensitive areas, and spread awareness door-to-door.

He said every family must be informed that testing for TB symptoms and treatment are free, and full recovery is possible.

“Awareness, I believe, will be our most powerful medicine. Leave no patient behind. Detecting TB is only half the battle. Walking beside a patient through the entire course of treatment and recovery is the real challenge. The Ni-Kshay Mitra programme is precisely that answer. I expect everyone involved to bring their full commitment to it,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the launch of ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan-100 Days campaign’, at Convention Centre Jammu.

The nation-wide campaign, launched by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, aimed to further accelerate progress towards TB elimination through intensified, targeted and technology-driven interventions.

In the 100 Days Campaign, AI-enabled portable X-ray tools will bring testing directly to tribal hamlets, migrant camps, urban slums, and high-risk spots. Mobile units—Ni-Kshay vans—will deliver on-the-go care. Ayushman health camps will offer chest X-rays, NAAT tests, blood sugar, haemoglobin, blood pressure, and BMI checks.

The Lieutenant Governor urged all stakeholders to position the UT of Jammu Kashmir, not just as a participant, but as a leader in this national drive.

“It is our resolve to transform this campaign into people’s movement in Jammu Kashmir. This year’s campaign must intensify, more focused, deeply rooted in communities across the Union Territory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that public health is not just the Health Department’s duty but it is also our shared responsibility.

“Our pledge for a “TB-Free Jammu Kashmir” rests on this conviction. Health teams and people from the community in every district should work tirelessly with one goal- reach the last person, detect the last case, stand firmly by every patient until full recovery, and provide every support they need,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised on transforming the next 100-Days Campaign as a mass movement in every vulnerable district where a health worker trekking rugged mountain paths to a remote home becomes our campaign’s greatest champion, where a Ni-Kshay Mitra delivering nutrition aid transforms a patient’s life.

“We should build a 100 Days movement where every citizen feels ownership and contributes wholeheartedly,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Health Department and district administration to rope in self-help groups, students, schools, industries, NGOs, and public enterprises to amplify 100-days campaign. He also directed for a comprehensive review of testing equipment and medicine availability, emphasizing the need for a dedicated portal where citizens can report the related grievances.

During the UT level programme, the Lieutenant Governor flagged off the Ni-Kshay vaahan and distributed Poshan kits. District Doda and District Srinagar received the awards for TB Mukt Panchayats.

Ni-Kshay Pledge was administered and Ni-Kshay Mitras were also felicitated on the occasion.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Akriti Sagar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior officials, medical professional, members of social organisations and youth in large number attended the launch ceremony.