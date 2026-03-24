Rinku Singh named KKR vice-captain, franchise signals future leadership shift

KOLKATA, Mar 24:

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday appointed explosive batter Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL 2026, underlining the franchise’s long-term leadership plans.

Rinku will assist skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has been retained as captain despite KKR’s disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.

“Rinku Singh will work very closely with skipper Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said during the team’s ‘Knights Unplugged 3.0’ event here.

Backing the decision, head coach Abhishek Nayar said Rinku’s evolution within the set-up made him a natural choice for a leadership role.

“I’ve seen him evolve as a leader over the years. He’s someone the team always looks forward to, so we wanted to give him a little bit more responsibility. I feel it’s the perfect time after winning the T20 World Cup,” Nayar said.

Rinku’s rise has been one of the most remarkable stories in IPL history, from being picked for Rs 80 lakh in 2018 to being retained for Rs 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025.

He shot to fame after smashing five consecutive sixes in a last-over chase, a feat that fast-tracked his India call-up and cemented his reputation as one of the league’s premier finishers.

Both Rahane and Rinku were called on stage together, with the latter drawing the loudest cheers from the crowd, many even chanting “captain kore dao Rinku (make Rinku the captain)”, reflecting his immense popularity.

Rahane lavished praise on the left-hander’s rise and influence within the team and said after their Bollywood super star owner Shah Rukh Khan, Rinku Singh comes to mind when someone thinks of KKR.

“I’m really happy to see Rinku as vice-captain. Really happy for him. I’ve seen his growth throughout the years.

“Rinku started his journey eight years back. To see him achieve so many things makes everyone happy, not just me. Every person in the dressing room is really happy. He has just won the (T20) World Cup and has also gone through tough times. Watching Rinku practise really hard day in and day out really motivates us.

“The attitude he brings is really fantastic. I believe when KKR’s name comes up, you always think of Shah Rukh Khan sir — and after Shah Rukh Khan sir, it’s Rinku Singh,” Rahane said.

“Kaafi achha lag raha hai. Aap ne mujhe mauka diya hai vice-captain banne ka. I was part of the World Cup-winning team. Every player has a dream to play for India and win the World Cup, so that dream has been fulfilled.”

Addressing the fans, the 28-year-old Rinku urged continued support as the franchise looks to bounce back strongly this season.

“Just want to say: Keep supporting us in good and bad times. We have a very good squad this time. We will try to do better and have the trophy in our hands this time,” Rinku said.

Barring the injured trio of Harshit Rana, Matheesha Pathirana and Akash Deep the entire squad was present along with the support staff. Akash Deep was ruled out of IPL 2026 with an injury.

The team will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday for the opening match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey, who has been named as Akash Deep’s replacement, was the first player to be introduced on stage.

Rahane, 37, had topped KKR’s scoring charts last season with 390 runs but could not prevent the team from finishing eighth with just five wins in 14 matches (two abandoned) during their title defence — their worst showing since 2009.

KKR head into IPL 2026 with a significantly revamped batting unit after parting ways with stalwarts Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, while making a record Rs 25.20 crore bid for Cameron Green.

The squad now boasts explosive options such as Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, alongside Sunil Narine at the top.

Rahane might not be a range-hitter that the modern T20 game demands, but the appointment of Rinku as his deputy suggests a clear succession plan.

Franchise stalwart Andre Russell has also transitioned into a new role after an illustrious playing career with KKR.

Having represented the side since 2014 and playing a key part in their two IPL title triumphs (2014 and 2024), the West Indian all-rounder will now serve as the team’s “power coach”.

In a special tribute, KKR have retired jersey No. 12 — the number Russell wore throughout his career honouring his legacy with the franchise.

He was also presented with the iconic No. 12 jersey as part of the ceremony.

“It’s been over a decade of amazing achievements, winning the championship twice.

When you win the IPL, it’s a different feeling. The last time when we won (2024), I got teary-eyed. I always played hard as if it was my last IPL, and walking away, I feel no regret,” Russell said. (PTI)