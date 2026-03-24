Vacancies for JKPS officers’ induction into IPS set to go up to 10 from 8

Two officers retiring in April, May; Director this month

*UPSC likely to convene meeting shortly

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 24: Vacancies for induction of Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers into Indian Police Services (IPS) are likely to go up to 10 as two IPS officers (State Police Services) are retiring in the months of April and May and these posts are likely to be added for inductions whenever the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) convenes a meeting with UT Government officers.

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Official sources told the Excelsior that there were eight vacancies for inductions and the files of officers have been processed for induction after taking consent letters from the JKPS officers, some of whom are surprisingly reluctant for inductions and have preferred JKPS Promotions under which few officers are being placed on the posts of Commissioners and Directors in the ranks equivalent to IGPs and DIGs.

“Because of the delay in convening the final meeting for inductions of JKPS officers into IPS by the UPSC, two more vacancies are likely to be added benefiting the JKPS officers. One of the IPS officers is retiring in the month of April and another in the month of May. The UPSC is expected to convene the meeting shortly and could take vacancies into account taking total number of inductions to 10,” the sources said, adding both the retiring officers belong to State Police Services.

Also, one of the officers, who was promoted as Director in JKPS Gazetted Services Promotion is retiring this month. The post would go to one of the JKPS officers as per the seniority subject to the condition that he hasn’t applied for induction into IPS.

The UPSC has to convene meeting with three to four top officers of Jammu and Kashmir including the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP) and one of the Administrative Secretary for giving nod to induction of JKPS officers into IPS.

“Some of the JKPS officers who have been promoted as Directors and other ranks equivalent to IGPs and DIGs as per JKPS new promotion policy have refused consent for induction into IPS as they have already been enjoying higher ranks and grades in Jammu and Kashmir,” the sources disclosed.

The MHA, it may be mentioned, has determined a total of eight vacancies for the years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 for appointment in IPS by promotion from Jammu and Kashmir. Five vacancies pertained to the Select List 2021, two for 2023 and one for 2024. No vacancy has been determined for the year 2022. Five unfilled vacancies of select lists of 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been carried forward and re-determined for the year 2021.

Sources said the JKPS officers once inducted into IPS will be eligible for the allotment of batches, from 2015 and onwards depending upon the vacancies.

During past over three years, nearly 44 JKPS officers have been inducted into IPS while in about a decade i.e. from 2011 to 2021, not a single induction was made because of a variety of reasons including legal wrangles.

The promotion of JKPS officers to the posts of Directors in different departments equivalent to the rank of IGP and DIG became possible following amendments made in Jammu and Kashmir Police Services Rules by the Government. As per the Rules, only IPS officers can be promoted as DIGs but there was prolonged delay in induction of JKPS officers into IPS, a result of which not many officers could be inducted.