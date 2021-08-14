Jammu symbol of communal harmony, secularism; preserve it at all costs: Rana

Prominent Gujjar leader joins NC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Describing Jammu as a symbol of communal harmony and secularism, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said all efforts must be made to strengthen the secular fabric of the region, which is pluralistic in nature.

“Jammu has all along fought the forces which have been trying to create communal disharmony or promote divisiveness”, Rana said while welcoming Ashiq Hussain Chowdhary, State President Bhartiya Gujjar Kalyan Sabha and prominent figure from Inderwal Assembly Constituency in National Conference along with his large number of supporters in present of Pyare Lal, Vice President & Constituency Incharge, Kishtwar.

Rana said a strong and secular Jammu will lead to a strong J&K thereby a strong Nation. He said the land of warriors has all along played a crucial role as a unifier and shown political will in maintaining high traditions of amity and brotherhood, even during most testing times.

The Provincial President exuded confidence that the people at large will appreciate the importance of coming together for harmonious growth of the region. The youth have an important role in becoming the catalysts of change. The first and foremost challenge would be to pursue the agenda single-mindedly but at the same time forging amity between various regions, sub-regions and communities of J&K which has to be ensured at all costs”, he maintained.

He also strongly condemned the shameful incident at Rajouri and demanded strict action against all those who tried to create communal disharmony and disturb the secular fabric. He appealed to all to uphold the traditional values of brotherhood and coexistence and together identify, isolate and defeat elements who are bent upon disturbing peace and harmony in Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior National Conference leader and Incharge of the Inderwal Constituency Pyare Lal stressed the need for further strengthening the communal harmony among different sections of the society, saying that bonding among various segments of the society and regions holds promise for prosperous, progressive and united Jammu and Kashmir.

Those who joined the party along with Ashiq Hussain Chowdhary included Haji Bashir Ahmed , Munir Ahmed, Said ullah, Noor Hussain, Rashid Ahmed, Mohd Arif, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Lal Din, Sakhi Mohammad, Hasham Din, Ab Latief, Bagi Gujjar, Mohd Mian, Nazir Ahmed, Gh Rasool, Ab Latief, Qasim Din, Mohd Shafi, Talib Hussain, Fareed Ahmed, Abdul Gani, Munir Ahmed, Zakir Hussain and many others.