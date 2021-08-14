Protest against not allowing big trucks movement via Dhar road

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 14: The local shopkeepers of Nud held a demonstration against the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib against the ban on trucks bigger than six tires on the Samba -Mansar (Dhar road) road.

The protest was led by Youth Congress chief spokesperson, Sandeep Sharma. The protesters said that on the 3rd of this month, the District Development Commissioner, Udhampur had issued an order in which vehicles bigger than 6 tires will not be allowed on this road.

Somebody is running a dhaba on the road and someone opened a tea or tire puncture shop to feed himself and his family. Due to the closure of the movement of trucks their business has been affected a lot.

He warned that if this order is not withdrawn and the movement of trucks is not started again, then they will launch agitation and if necessary, they will also block the roads.

Sandeep Sharma said that if the Government feels that there is a jam on the road, then put traffic personnel on duty so that people do not face any problem. He also appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to take cognizance of this. The administration has banned the movement of big trucks from both the places of Kathua’s Dayalchak and Samba’s Mansar Morh, which is completely wrong, he added.