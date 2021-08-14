Fire breaks out in shop, timely action prevents tragedy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Timely action by joint teams of police and Fire and Emergency services today prevented a major tragedy by dousing a devastating fire that broke out in a shop.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jammu North, Mohita Sharma said that fire broke out this morning in a shop near Vivekananda Chowk. “The fire incident took place near Shiv Temple following which fire tenders were immediately pressed into service,” she said.

The fire was timely controlled, said the officer. An official of Fire and Emergency services said that two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

“The fire fighters with police prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby locality,” he asserted.