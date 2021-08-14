Raghunath Bazaar traders for conducting free, fair elections of Association

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Nilamber Khullar (ex-vice president and current contestant for the post of president, Raghunath Bazar Businessman Association) and Ashwani Gupta today urged the administration for free and fair elections of the Association.

Addressing a joint press conference here today, Nilamber and Ashwani said as per the notification and circular, elections for the Association are going to be conducted on 1st September under the Returning Officers– Hira Lal Abrol (president), Varinder Puri (member), Vinod Gupta (DCM) and Lalit Gupta (Partap Shoe Company).

They said as per circular, no new subscription fees will be collected after 7th August and those members who have not deposited their annual fees will be deprived of their voting rights. They said as per rules, small shopkeepers cannot be deprived of their voting right just because that they could not deposited fee by 7th August.

Expressing doubt over free and fair elections under the election team announced, Nilamber and Ashwani demanded appointment of independent observer by the administration or court to conduct free and fair elections. They also asserted that all the remaining members should be allowed to deposit their subscription fee and they should not be deprived of their voting rights.