Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked Due To Landslide In Ramban, Amarnath Yatra Halted

JAMMU, Aug 9: The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu to Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Yatra will also be suspended from Pantha Chowk yatra base camp to Jammu and it will be resumed after road national highway clear for traffic movement.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said that Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs (Traffic Control Unit),” J-K traffice police said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023. (AGENCIES)