J&K | Police Nab Lashkar Associate In Bandipora; Recover Hand Grenade

Bandipora, Aug 9: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed it arrested a terror associate of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba during a checking in Kehnusa village of Bandipora district.

The development on the heels of the Jammu & Kashmir Police arresting three terror associates of the banned outfit from Srinagar, who, the police said, were planning to “carry out terrorist activities” in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, Bandipora police said it started naka checking at Kehnusa village on Monday and apprehended the terror associate.

Upon further frisking, police said it recovered one hand grenade from his possession.

“Bandipora police arrested one terror associate of the TRF outfit yesterday along with one hand grenade during naka checking at Kehnusa Bandipora,” Bandipora Police said in a statement.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at the Bandipora police station.

Further investigation is underway. (AGENCIES)