Jammu-Srinagar Highway Made Through After 5 Days; 5500 Yatris Proceed Towards Srinagar: DGP

Ramban, Jul 11: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that the Jammu-Sriangar national highway has been made through after five days and stranded vehicles ferrying 5500 pilgrims were allowed to proceed towards Srinagar. He said more 5500 pilgrims have been allowed to move upwards while a final decision by the Traffic authorities about traffic movement on the highway will be taken this evening.

Pertinently, the highway was blocked after incessant rains triggered landslides that resulted in the caving in of the road stretches at Chamb Seri and Panthal. The DGP, said High Authorities of India did a commendable job by restoring the highway. “At Chamb Seri area, a portion has been black topped while the remaining portion has to be blacktopped as well. However, at Panthal, road stretch between the two tunnels had caved in and the Highway Authorities managed an alternate motorable stretch within shortest possible time,” the DGP said, adding that stranded vehicles ferrying 5500 Amarnath pilgrims were allowed to proceed towards Srinagar while another 5500 pilgrims were allowed to move towards upwards.

“Firstly, all stranded vehicles, especially the vehicles ferrying pilgrims will be allowed to proceed towards Srinagar. In the evening, Traffic authorities will sit and take a call on traffic movement on the highway,” he said, the road was made through after five days as rains lashed J&K last week.

Singh was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IG traffic, DC Ramban, SSP traffic NHW and other officials. He took stock of the road restoration at Chamba Seri, Ramban. (KNO)