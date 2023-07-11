Arrival Of Haj Flights To Commence From July 18

Relatives desirous of receiving Haj pilgrims (except Srinagar) asked to collect passes from respective DC Offices

SRANGAR, Jul 11: In view of arrival of Haj Flights from 18th July, 2023, the relatives of the pilgrims of Kashmir Division (except Srinagar) desiring of receiving the pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport can collect vehicle passes from the office of respective Deputy Commissioners from 13th July, 2023 onwards.

The relatives of pilgrims of UT Ladakh, Jammu Division and district Srinagar shall collect the same from Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar three days prior to the scheduled date of arrival.

The passes can be had against production of xerox copy of identity card of attendant/relative having cover number written on the same.