Jammu Smart City drives towards greener tomorrow with Tata Motors electric buses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has delivered state-of-the-art Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Jammu Smart City Limited through TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, a Tata Motors Group company.

The initiative led by the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is aimed at establishing an environmentally sustainable public transportation system in Jammu.

These emission-free Tata Motors electric buses are manufactured in India using cutting-edge technology, feature advanced amenities and are powered by state-of-the-art electric power systems. Its design focusses on safety, comfort and convenience, offering Jammu residents reliable and zero-emission intra-city commuting solutions.

The delivery of the electric buses is a part of its larger order to supply, maintain and operate 100 electric buses in Srinagar and 100 electric buses in Jammu, for a period 12-years for Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects.

The fleet was flagged-off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and others.

These advanced buses not only meet rigorous quality standards but also contribute to collective initiatives aimed at improving the city’s air quality. Flagging off the Tata Motors’ electric bus is in line with Jammu Smart City’s commitment to reducing the carbon footprint and improving citizens’ quality of life.”

According to Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the electric mobility sector, pioneering advanced innovations in public transportation specifically tailored to address India’s unique requirements. “Electric buses will be a vital addition to Jammu’s transportation system, providing numerous benefits that align with the city’s health, environmental and economic goals. We eagerly anticipate playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of public transport in Jammu,” he said.

Tata Motors has established a strong presence in the Indian electric bus market, having delivered over 1,500 vehicles to various cities across the country. These buses have collectively clocked more than 10 crore kilometers, with an uptime of over 95%, showcasing their reliability and efficiency.

For added safety, the Tata Ultra EV is equipped with advanced technologies like electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System (ITS), and a panic button.