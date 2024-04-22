Jammu Motors inaugurates new Mahindra showroom at Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: A new showroom of Mahindra was inaugurated by Jammu Motors Vehicles at Kishtwar here today.

The showroom was inaugurated by Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group in the presence of Tanvir Kichloo.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motors Vehicles said that the Jammu Motors has a wide range of Mahindra vehicles and network across Jammu and having showrooms at BC Road, Kunjwani, Greater Kailash and Digiana offering a complete range of premium and personnel SUVs, small commercial vehicles and last mobile mobility vehicles along with the facility of in-house finance and exchange of used cars to customers.

“Opening of new showroom at Kishtwar has given access to the people of this area, Mahindra vehicles at their doorsteps,” he said.

In his address, Tanvir Ahmed Kichloo said, “It is great pleasure that I stand here as the chief guest for this grand opening. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of Jammu Motors for their hard work and dedication in bringing this vision to life. Your commitment to excellence is evident in every detail of this new showroom in Kishtwar. I wish Jammu Motors every success. May your journey be as smooth as reliable as the cars you provide.”

While concluding the event, Nitin Aggarwal, partner of Jammu Motors assured that Jammu Motors will continue to strive hard to serve its customers and make all possible efforts to provide the best services at all times it remains.