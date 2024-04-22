Being weak in Kashmir, BJP not fielding its candidates: PCC chief

Heavy polling indicates ‘vote for change’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Claiming that Congress will win both the Jammu seats, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, Vikar Rasool Wani today said that BJP is not fielding any candidate in Kashmir region as party is weak there.

Addressing press conference at party office here today, Wani said the BJP is not fielding its candidates on all the three seats of Kashmir including Anantnag, as it has no mass base, no cadre there. He claimed that BJP has also lost its support base in Jammu region as well due to its falsehood and anti- people policies. Congress will win both Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, he claimed.

JKPCC chief said if INDIA Bloc comes to power, it will restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also hold Assembly elections without delay besides protecting land and jobs of the locals in the erstwhile state. Moreover, the past practice of ‘Darbar Move’ will also be restored.

Referring to the heavy polling in 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency in the first phase, Wani said it reflects the faith of people in democratic set up and a sign of change.

Congratulating the voters for larger participation in the elections for Udhampur seat, Wani said despite rain and bad weather, most of the areas witnessed heavy polling which is an indication of change. He said people are fed up from BJP and wanted a change. He expressed confidence that Congress would emerge victorious in Jammu and its alliance partner NC from three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir region.

JKPCC president reiterated that Congress regards every citizen of the state as equal irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sex and the Congress party believes in giving best quality of life to all of them. He said the entire poll campaign of BJP is to cash on the personality of one person whereas, Congress is approaching the voters with the history and achievements of the party which brought the country and the state to present state of development in all aspect of life. Congress will continue doing its utmost with courage and conviction with out indulging in hallow sloganeering, he added.

Wani appealed to the electorates of district Jammu, Samba and Reasi to cast their votes in favour of Congress party which guarantees restoration of Statehood, security of land and jobs, employment for locals, enhancing the salary of Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, regularization of daily wagers, need based , ad hoc and contractual employees.

Wani was flanked by PCC vice president Vinod Sharma, general secretary (Org)- Narinder Gupta, general secy- Inayatullah Rathar, Pradesh Mahila Congress president- Shameema Raina and Media Coordinator- Neeraj Gupta.