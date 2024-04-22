Khatana, Raina , Rana, Kavinder seek votes for BJP candidate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Voting for the candidate of BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will mean endorsement for peace, progress and developments to continue further for another five years under the leadership of PM Modi while voting in favour of INDI Alliance candidate will mean pushing the nation to uncertainty, corruption, crime and terrorism.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana while addressing a public gathering in Bhatindi near here, today.

Khatana urged the people of Jammu-Reasi-Samba Parliamentary Constituency to vote overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP candidate, Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Highlighting achievements of Modi Government he said, “The Ayushman Card enabling even the poorest of the poor to avail medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakhs free of cost is the world’s largest welfare measure which even attracted international attention,” the BJP leader maintained adding: “Free ration, free LPG cylinders, depositing of money in the bank accounts of poor people during the COVID-19 pandemic and manufacturing of vaccine within the country and then giving the same free of cost to many other countries of the world has internationally recognised the humane welfare quality of the leadership of PM Modi.”

The senior BJP leader also said that schemes like Ladli Beti, Sukanya Samridhi Yojna and others have ensured education and welfare of the girl child.

“There is an unending list of achievements as far as developments under PM Modi are concerned while on the other hand during the rule of Congress the country only witnessed 2G Scam, Coal Scam, Stamp Paper Scam, Common Wealth Games Scam, commission culture and numerous other scams which put our country in deep crisis,” he continued.

“A vote in favour of BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma will in turn strengthen the hands of PM Modi and the BJP will cross the mark of 400 in the Lok Sabha elections from across the country to give PM Modi a third term to helm the affairs of the nation which will then touch newer heights of progress,” Khatana further said.

J&K UT BJP president Ravinder Raina; ex-Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta and former MLA and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana were also present and motivated the gathering to vote and support BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for progress, prosperity, peace and employment under the leadership of PM Modi.