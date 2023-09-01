Jammu film ecosystem

Sir,

This has reference to the article ‘Catapulting Jammu into a vibrant film ecosystem” by Col. Satish Singh Lalotra in DE dated Aug 27.

The author has nicely advocated the case of catapulting Jammu. Reference to the shooting the scenes of Devanand’s masterpiece Guide, around Devak nullah near Vijaypur is quite interesting. Some shots had been taken around Mansar also.

Never knew that part of this song was shot in our Jammu (Vijaypur) Devak Bridge and adjoining areas of Mansar and Manwal.

We can also see a ND Radha Krishan Bus in this song somewhere on the National Highway around Kashmir. The Table in song was played by Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma I think…

B D Sharma

Jammu