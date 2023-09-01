Moral degradation

Sir,

What distinguishes between good and bad, just and unjust, right and wrong sin and virtue etc is called morality. Morality is a first stop towards a civilisation. A civilisation bereft of moral, social and ethical values doesn’t last long. Big empires fell to ground because of no-existence of such values. The existing wave of indiscipline, immorality and characterlessness has engulfed the entire spectrum of the society. The recent incidents in Manipur and Delhi, where sanctity of womenhood was mercilessly crushed, have made every reasonable man ashamed. Rape and Murder of young girls indicates how our society has been derailed from the path of humanity. It is very surprising and equally disappointing and leaves no one unworried about their fair sex. If the situation continues, the slogan’ Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao would remain untranslated into practice. Why Govts shouldn’t take stern action to punish such culprits without delay, so that deterrence is created to overcome such crimes. But years pass accused remain without, what they deserves. Some strong mechanism needs to be evolved to curb such incidents. Immorality leads to characterlessness and a man of bad character is always injurious to the society. Erosion in moral values has also resulted into the evils like corruption and deceitfulness which ultimately and surely weakens the nation. A need to cultivate moral values in our youngeters can’t be overemphasised. Character of citizens contain more power than a strong weaponery, a country possesses.

Keshwa Nand Sharma

Salehri (Sunder Bani)