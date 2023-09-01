SC Reserves Verdict On Plea Of NC Against Denial Of Plough Symbol To Candidates For Ladakh Polls

New Delhi, Sep 1: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea of National Conference challenging the denial of ‘plough’ symbol to its candidates for upcoming Ladakh Hill Council polls on September 10.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said the judgement will be pronounced on September 6.

Earlier, the bench had termed as “unfair” the act of the UT administration of not granting the ‘plough’ poll symbol to the party for the hill council elections despite the order of the high court in this regard. (AGENCIES)