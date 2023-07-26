Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha honours officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: An impressive function was held at Mahajan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu by the Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) as conclusion ceremony of the registration counter for Shri Amarnathji annual Yatra.

A statement said that on the occasion, a registration counter set up at the Sabha was withdrawn by the administration. The registration counter was established by the District Administration under the overall supervision of Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

While concluding the function, Romesh Chander Gupta, President, Mahajan Sabha, thanked the Deputy Commissioner Jammu and local police as well as paramilitary forces, officials of Health and Medical Education Department, PHE, JMC, and other departments and organisations who contributes and discharged their duties for the successful functioning of the registration counter.

The Sabha members also honoured with mementoes the dignitaries from civil administration for their cooperation and support. Those who were honoured included Sandeep Seointra, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Administration), S Harvinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Law and Order Jammu, Atul Dutt Sharma, SDM Jammu South, Dr SA Shad, Tehsildar, and other Government officials.

The proceedings were taken up by the General Secretary, Sanjay Mahajan.

Prominent office bearers of the Sabha who were present on the occasion included Yash Pal Gupta, Chief Patron, Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries along with his team, Dr Jatinder Udhampuri, Shiv Partap Gupta, Senior Vice President, Harinder Gupta, Senior Vice President, Subash Gupta, Surinder Gupta, CP Gupta, Dr Mohan Lal Gupta, Prabhu Shah, Mukesh Mahajan, Yash Pal Gupta, Balbir Gupta, Rjneesh Gupta (Pinky), Sat Pal Gupta, Ramesh Chander Gupta (Bartan wale), Dr Bimal Gupta, Arun Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Rajesh Choudhry, and working committee members Kewal Krishan Mahajan, Nirmal Mahajan, Satish Chander Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Parshotam Gupta, Ravi Rometra, Ashok Gupta, Shiv Gupta, Ashok Gupta, Om Parkash Gupta, Atul Gupta, Kuldeep Gupta and other active members