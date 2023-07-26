MD JJM inaugurates three day orientation programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: The Mission Directorate of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in collaboration with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) organised a comprehensive three day orientation programme on ‘Source Sustainability of Ground Water’ here today.

The programme was inaugurated by Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) J&K, Dr. G. N. Itoo, in which field Engineers from different districts are participating to address the crucial issue of source sustainability of ground water effectively.

The primary aim of this orientation programme is to equip field Engineers with the necessary knowledge and tools to ensure the long-term viability of ground water sources.

During the course of programme, with the help of informative sessions, field visits, and practical demonstrations, participants will gain valuable insights into geophysical surveys of sources and required interventions for different source types.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Itoo highlighted the paramount importance of source sustainability of Ground Water. He reaffirmed the commitment of Mission Directorate to organise such programs especially in five water districts of J&K like Ganderbal, Bandipora, Ramban, Doda, and Jammu.

The Mission Director also informed the participants about ongoing efforts under JJM, with 3100 schemes comprising of 6700 works currently under execution in Jammu & Kashmir. He highlighted that the Mission Directorate has undertaken various initiatives, including Full Training Kit training for 31000 women and the establishment of Pani Samiti in each village, to mobilize communities and ensure their active involvement in water conservation efforts.

The three day programme will also include field visit during which demonstrations shall be made about geophysical survey of sources and interventions required for particular source types.

The programme also has dedicated sessions on topics like NAQUIM and Geospatial Data Analysis. Additionally, water shed mapping will be discussed to ensure effective water resource management.

Among others, SE PHE (Mechanical) Kashmir, Pritipal Singh; Scientists-D, M L Angurala and Sujeet Kumar also spoke on the occasion.