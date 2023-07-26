Nation pledged to liberate Kailash Mansarovar from China: Dr Indresh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Senior leader of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and its National Executive Committee member, Dr Indresh Kumar today said that people of India are committed to liberate Kailash -Mansarovar from illegal occupation of China.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of a function organised by Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) J&K Chapter in connection with Kargil Vijay Diwas here at Jammu Club this evening, Indresh Kumar said that nation is pledged to this cause. He said to get Kaialsh -Mansarovar liberated from China has been made a part of daily prayer and it should become slogan of every Indian. He also reiterated RSS’s commitment to Akhand Bharat.

Indresh Kumar termed the July 26 a historical and great day in Indian history as on this day Pakistan got humiliating defeat in Kargil through the hands of brave and valiant Indian Army, diplomacy of the then visionary Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee and resolve of conscious Indian people.

Indresh Kumar said “Kargil war was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan and China and their designs were defeated with the valour of our Army and diplomacy of then PM and resolve of conscious people of the country”.

He said the war widows were honoured today but it is not anything new for us but the country will always remain indebted to these brave soldiers and their families who with their sacrifice became the saviours of our dignity, independence and hounour.

Had these soldiers not laid down their lives for the nation, the India could again have become a slave of foreign rulers, he said while paying his tributes to Kargil war heros.

Earlier addressing the function organized by Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS) J&K Chapter on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jammu Club, Dr Indresh Kumar said that today is the day to remember and pay humble tribute to those brave martyrs who sacrificed everything for the security and integrity of the country. He said that the bravery displayed by the soldiers of the country on the top of Kargil will always be remembered and will be written in golden letters. The whole country salutes those family members whose brave sons put Mother India first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for her. He said that every citizen of Mother India is committed, capable and ready for her protection and security. No one can snatch a single inch of Mother India.

Prant Sanghchalak, RSS Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Dr Gautam Mengi presided over the function, former GOC Western Command Lt.General (Retd.) Ravendra Pal Singh, and former Dy.CM, Kavinder Gupta graced the occasion as guests of honour. They also paid glorious tributes to martyrs of Kargil and said their sacrifices will go down in golden letters in the history of the country. Besides, other office bearers of FANS, Prof. KL Bhatia its patron, Maj.Gen. (retd) SK Sharma, Brig.(retd) Vijay Sagar Dheman, Lalit Aggarwal, VS Sambyal, Advocate Prem Sadotra and Dinesh Gupta were also present on the occasion.