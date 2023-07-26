Yasha reviews functioning of ARI & Trainings Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Commissioner Secretary ARI and Trainings, Yasha Mudgal today chaired an introductory meeting and reviewed the functioning of the department at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations and on strategies were discussed for enhancing the department’s functioning and performance.

Secretary (Technical), Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar; Director Finance, Shaheen Mohammad Ashraf; General Manager, Government Press, Srinagar, General Manager Government Press, Jammu and other officers attended the meeting both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary emphasized on the importance of addressing critical aspects within the ARI & Trainings Department to ensure its efficient operations. She emphasized the need to update service recruitment rules of all departments, focusing on career progression for employees and a proforma will be framed to monitor the status and stages of the Recruitment Rules.

The commissioner secretary also emphasized on timely conduct of administrative inspections and directed the speedy implementation of the revised Proforma to expedite the inspection process.

Mudgal also asked for making Government presses commercially viable. She instructed both General Managers to submit comprehensive proposals addressing machine and manpower availability, revenue realization, and balance sheet, while optimizing machinery usage.

Yasha Mudgal urged all officers to work diligently and enthusiastically in the public interest while adhering strictly to the directives issued during the meeting.