Jammu And Kashmir | SIA raids Falah-e-Aam Trust offices in Sopore, Nowgam

BARAMULLA, Sept 20: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) on Tuesday morning raided the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in connection with a terrorism funding case.

SIA sleuths accompanied by Police conducted raids at the trust premises in Sopore today morning.

Similar raid was also conducted at another Falah-a-Aam Trust office in Nowgam area of Srinagar today morning.

The raids were underway when reports last came in. (KNO)