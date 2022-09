EMPLOYMENT (20-09-2022)

VACANCY

SALESMAN : PERSON SHOULD BE HARDWORKING & HONEST

CONTACT :

THE FURNISHING MALL,

GULAB SINGH MARG

BETWEEN 2 PM- 5 PM

URGENT REQUIREMENT

(1). SALE AND MARKETING PERSON

(2). ACCOUNTANT (MALE & FEMALE)

(COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

(3). HELPER (MALE & FEMALE)

ADD: M/S MODERN EXERCISE

NOTEBOOK, INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, AKHNOOR

8492030272, 9419100272

G4S SECURE SOLUTIONS (I) PVT LTD

URGENT REQUIREMENT OF SECURITY GUARDS

AT BARI BRAHMANA,JAMMU ,SAMBA

SALARY (IN HAND )= RS.10800

ELIGIBILITY: CIVILIAN 10TH PASS OR EX -SERVICEMAN

OTHER BENEFITS: PF (EMPLOYEE+ EMPLOYER) 810 + 810 = 1620. CASUAL LEAVE :12, EARNED LEAVE: 15 (AFTER COMPLETION 1 YEAR), ESIC BENEFITS: EMPLOYEE + FAMILY MEMBER, DIWALI BONUS : DIWALI TIME (AS PER RULE), GRATUITY: AFTER 5 YEARS, ACCIDENT/DEATH INSURANCE APPROX 3 LAKH

ADD: IST FLOOR GURMUKH COMPLEX,

NEAR SBI, KALU CHACK, JAMMU-180010

7006443997, 9596795187, 9596795180

MATH TEACHER REQUIRED

(MALE/FEMALE)

FOR 11TH/12TH AND BANK/ SSC EXAMS

EXPERIENCED ONLY

CALL/WHATSAPP 9796736420

SANFORT PRE SCHOOL

251, REHARI COLONY

(NEAR INTERNATIONAL GYM)

MOBILE NO:- 9419367393, 9682361639

REQUIRED TEACHERS

QUALIFICATION:- GRADUATE WITH B.ED

QUALIFIED TRAINED AND EXPERIENCED TEACHERS WITH FLUENCY IN ENGLISH

WALK IN INTERVIEWS ON

20TH SEPT & 21ST SEPT’ 22

TIMING:- 11.00 AM TO 1.00 PM.

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DELIVERY STAFF IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

SALARY – 10000P.M.+ PETROL EXTRA + OTHER BENEFITS

LOCATIONS.

1.NARWAL

2.TOPH SHERKHANIA

REQUIREMENT.

1.OWN BIKE

2.DRIVING LICENSE

ONLY INTERESTED CAN CONTACT.

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

VACANCY

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

(MUST HAVE SALES EXPERIENCE)

JOB LOCATION:

KUNJWANI, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING:

10 AM – 5 PM

CONTACT: 8899700777

WANTED

FOR HOME

COOK HOUSEMAID

(MALE OR FEMALE)

CALL 8492911156

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A SALESMAN FOR FIELD JOB WITH EXPERIENCE FOR CONFECTIONERY ITEMS (CHIPS CHOCOLATES TOFFEE’S AND MANY MORE) FOR JAMMU, RAJOURI, POONCH, KISHTWAR AND KASHMIR.

SALARY :- RS 15000 BASIC

CONTACT NUMBER :- 9149465570

REQUIRED

1. BE MECHANICAL 2+YEARS EXPERIENCE

SALARY: 1.6 LACS+OT PER MONTH

5 DAYS WORKING

15 DAYS HOLIDAY YEARLY TO INDIA.

2. BE/DIPLOMA/B.SC. ELECTRICIANS/ELECTRIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS – SMT (SURFACE MOUNTING TECHNOLOGY) TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED.

SALARY 1.6 LACS +OT PER MONTH

5 DAYS WORKING

15 DAYS HOLIDAY YEARLY TO INDIA.

CONTACT NUMBER 9529122903

REQUIRED A COMPUTER OPERATOR

SKILLS REQUIRED -MS OFFICE, ONLINE APPLICATIONS (RTO), FILLING GEM TENDERS, STOCK UPLOAD AND BUSY/TALLY OPERATIONS.

SALARY-10K, NEGOTIABLE

CALL TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE JOB .

CONTACT:- 9419191174, 7006516025

LOCATION- NARWAL, JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE (FOR SHOWROOM)

SALES EXECUTIVE (FOR FIELD)

OFFICE BOY

3D VISUALIZER

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

STORE INCHARGE

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

NH 44, SARORE ADDA BARI BRAHMANA

INTERVIEW TIME: 10 AM SUNDAY

CONTACT NO : 8716036714

WANTED

A PERSON HAVING GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF EXCEL AND SAP FOR A MULTINATIONAL COMPANY, SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE.

PLS CONTACT AND DROP YOUR RESUMES AT… S.P. TRADERS PREM VILLA CANAL ROAD JAMMU.

CONTACT PERSON

MR H.M SODHI

9419105625, 9469213081, 9419146776

EITHER YOU MAIL IT…

ROHITDUTT1976@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

INDIAN COOK FOR SOUTH KOREA, SEOUL

SALARY: 1.6 LACS PLUS OT PER MONTH

FIVE DAYS WORKING

15 DAYS HOLIDAY YEARLY TO INDIA

6 YEARS WORK VISA

FOOD AND ACCOMMODATION FREE

CONTACT NO. 7889560818