SRINAGAR, Sept 20: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated first multiplex in Kashmir that will have three movie theaters with a total capacity of 520 seats.
The multiplex, which will be operated by INOX.
The auditorium has been provided with the Dolby Atmos digital sound system giving the viewers surround sound for the best movie experience.
LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates first multiplex in Kashmir
