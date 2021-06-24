Jammu and Kashmir reports 448 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 448 COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Thursday, taking the union territory’s infection tally to 3,13,476, and its death toll to 4,284.

Of the fresh cases, 183 were from Jammu division and 285 from Kashmir division, officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 95 new cases of the infection, followed by Reasi with 47.

The number of active cases has dropped to 6,537 in the union territory, while 3,02,655 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

They said there were 27 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one fresh case has been reported since Wednesday evening.