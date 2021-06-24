Today’s meeting on J&K is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K: PM

Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K: PM

Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that J&K gets an elected Government: PM

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called today’s meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-round growth is furthered.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, the Prime Minister said.

“Today’s meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-round growth is furthered.

Our priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K. Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory.

Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled.”