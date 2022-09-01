Jammu and Kashmir reports 147 fresh covid-19 cases, no death

JAMMU, Sept 1: Jammu and Kashmir reported 147 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said that 26 cases were reported from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 477931. Among the cases, 173697 are from Jammu division and 304234 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 21 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 44, Baramulla 20, Budgam 30, Pulwama 01, Kupwara 7, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 3 and Shopian 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4782 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 187 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—15 from Jammu division and 193 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1051 active cases— 249 in Jammu and 802 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 11897 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.