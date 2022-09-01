1470 Rounds of AK Rifle recovered in Baramulla: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, September 1: Police on Thrusday said that it have recovered 1470 rounds of AK Rifle in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A senior police officer said that on a tip off, joint team of Baramulla Police along with army’s 52 RR launched a search operation.

During searches 1470 rounds of AK rifle were recovered by the Joint team at Bandi Bala Area, the said.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been takeup, the officer added.(Agencies)