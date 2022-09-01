ACB arrests technical assistant for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint against one Ishfaq Razaq Sheikh, Technical Assistant Block Langate Handwara for demanding bribe of ₹50000 from complainant for preparing bill of the work executed by the complainant etc.

The complainant stated that he had secured allotment for construction of water harvesting storage at Samnar and that the said work has been approved under convergence of forest activities in convergence with MGNREGA scheme. That after completing the said work properly as per the orders, the complainant approached the Technical Assistant of Block Langate, Handwara for preparing the bill as per measurements etc. However, the said Technical Assistant namely Ishfaq Razaq Sheikh, S/O Abdul Razaq Sheikh R/O Vilgam Handwara was demanding ₹50000 as bribe for preparing the bill from complainant. That under these circumstances the complainant approached the ACB and requested for taking necessary action under Prevention of Corruption Act against the said accused Public servant for demanding bribe of ₹ 50000.

On receipt of the complaint a discreet verification was conducted into the matter and on the basis of findings and recommendations of the enquiry officer prima facie offences u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was made out against the alleged accused public servant. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26/2022 U/S 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla against above mentioned accused public servant and investigations were started.

Immediately after registration of the case a trap team headed by DySP rank officer and independent witnesses was constituted. The team caught the accused red handed while demanding & accepting bribe of ₹30000 from the complainant at Big Boss Hotel and Restaurant near Petrol Pump Kulangam main road Handwara. He was arrested on spot after completing all legal formalities for further questioning and ascertaining the role other persons.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of the accused. Further investigations are going on.