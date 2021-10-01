Jammu and Kashmir Reports 133 COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Last 24 Hours

JAMMU, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Friday witnessed one death and 113 fresh positive cases taking the number of total active cases in the Union Territory to 1,339.

With one more death, the death toll in the UT stands at 4,423 and 133 fresh positive cases reported on Friday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 329,563.

Of the exact number of 329,563 cases, 205,727 are from Kashmir division and 123,836 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 133 new cases, 97 belong to Kashmir division while as 36 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 205,727 including 202,446 recoveries and 2,250 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 123,836 including 121,355 recoveries and 2,173 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,339 including 1,031 from Kashmir division and 308 from Jammu division.

With 138 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 323,801 which is 98.25 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 57 from Srinagar, 07 from Baramulla, 14 from Budgam, 00 from Pulwama, 03 from Kupwara, 02 from Anantnag, 06 from Bandipora, 08 from Ganderbal, 00 from Kulgam and 00 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 36 from Jammu division include 10 from Jammu, 01 from Udhampur, 07 from Rajouri, 12 from Doda, 03 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 00 from Kishtwar, 03 from Poonch, 00 from Ramban and 00 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Friday said that no fresh cases of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 46.

As per officials figures, 74,300 positive cases including 840 deaths and 72,906 recoveries are from Srinagar, 24,330 including 282 deaths and 23,886 recoveries are from Baramulla, 23,597 including 23,272 recoveries and 207 deaths are from Budgam, 15,468 including 15,235 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,353 including 166 deaths and 14,163 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,527 including 16,295 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,749 cases including 9,610 and 102 deaths are from Bandipora, 10,319 including 10,178 recoveries and 79 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,478 including 11,355 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,606 including 5,545 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 53,182 including 51,976 recoveries and 1,144 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,403 including 11,260 recoveries and 137 deaths are from Udhampur, 11,234 including 10,929 recoveries and 237 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,783 including 7,586 recoveries and 133 deaths are from Doda, 9,307 including 9,139 recoveries and 151 deaths are from Kathua, 7,150 including 7,022 recoveries and 120 deaths are from Samba, 4,813 including 4,764 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,361 including 6,244 recoveries and 97 deaths are from Poonch, 6,030 including 5,944 recoveries and 67 deaths are from Ramban and 6,573 including 6,491 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 3,555,108 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 7,162 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,339 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 3,078,773 persons have completed the surveillance period and 463,411 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 14,905,355 samples are available. Out of 14,905,355 the number of samples tested negative stands at 14,575,792 while as 329,563 have tested positive, among them 1,339 persons are active, 323,801 persons have recovered and 4,423 persons have died.