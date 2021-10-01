Govt orders transfer, new posting of 10 officers

JAMMU, Oct 1: The government on Friday ordered for the transfer and posting of 10 senior law officers with immediate effect.

As per an order, Kulbushan Singh Salathia, senior Law officer presently posted in the advocate general’s office, Jammu is transferred and posted in the office of managing director, state road transport corporation, Jammu, Manzoor Ahmad, senior law officer presently posted in the General Administration Department is transferred and posted in the Finance Department vice Waseem Ahmad Lone, Mohammad Yousuf Fazan, senior law officer presently posted in the revenue department is transferred and posted in the office of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B), Kashmir vice Shamsul Arif Makhdoomi, Toha, Deputy Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu is transferred and posted in the District Litigation Office, Rajouri along with the post, Musbat Ismail, Deputy Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the Directorate of Litigation, Kashmir is transferred and posted in the office of Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Srinagar along with the post and Waseem Ahmad Lone, Deputy Legal Remembrance presently posted in the Finance Department is transferred and posted in the General Administration Department vice Manzoor Ahmad.

Moreover, as per order Showkat Ahmad Bejard, Assistant Legal Remembrancer presently posted in the School Education Department is transferred in the Directorate of Litigation, Kashmir as Assistant Director Litigation, Shamsul Arif Makhdoomi, Assistant legal remembrance presently posted in the office of Chief Engineer, PW(R&B), Kashmir is transferred and posted in the Revenue Department vice Mohammad Yousuf Fazan, Sheikh Abdul Rouf, Associate Law Officer presently posted in the General Administration Department is transferred and posted in the office of Commissioner, State Taxes Department against available post; and Waseem Mohd Dar, Assistant Law officer presently posted in the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir holding additional charge of the office of Conservator of Forest, North Circle, Sopore is transferred and posted in the School Education Department vice Showkat Ahmad Bejard.

“The above officers/officials shall be deemed to have been relieved from the date of issuance of this order,” the order reads. (KNO)