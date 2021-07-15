Jammu and Kashmir records 203 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 203 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infected persons to 3,19,355, while one new death pushed the fatality toll to 4,361, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 74 were from the Jammu division and 129 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 42 cases, followed by 22 cases in Reasi district. No fresh case was reported from two districts and nine districts had new cases in single digits, they added.

The number of active cases has dropped to 2,104 in the union territory. So far, 3,12,890 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll rose to 4,361 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The officials said confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory stood at 32 as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.