J P Nadda appointed BJP’s working president

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister J P Nadda was appointed as party’s working president during a parliamentary board meeting on Monday.
This was announced by former BJP president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the party’s highest decision-making body’s meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
Shah will remain party’s national president. (AGENCIES)
